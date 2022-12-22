Burleson & Company LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
TLH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,329. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27.
