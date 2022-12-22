Burleson & Company LLC Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,761. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

