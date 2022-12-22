Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

