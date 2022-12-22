Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,855. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $285.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.