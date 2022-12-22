Burleson & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,000,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,620 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 768,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,945. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

