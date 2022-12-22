Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

NYSE BURL traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $192.84. 755,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

