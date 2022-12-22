Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.75 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of BURL stock opened at $192.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
