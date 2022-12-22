Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.75 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $192.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

