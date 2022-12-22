Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $80.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Calix Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.