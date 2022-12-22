Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 155,091 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

