Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

