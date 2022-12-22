Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $333.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

