Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

