Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

