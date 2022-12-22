Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

