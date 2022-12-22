Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,907 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $163,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18.

