Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

