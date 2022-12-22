Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

