Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 553.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $436,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.15 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

