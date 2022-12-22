Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.55 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $37,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.54.

