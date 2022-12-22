Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.