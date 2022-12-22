Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $534.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,703 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $534,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.59 and a 200-day moving average of $358.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.