Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $56.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

