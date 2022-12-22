Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 940,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

