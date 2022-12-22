Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Camden National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

