Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.09

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.09 and traded as high as C$73.59. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$73.34, with a volume of 5,544,998 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.42.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market cap of C$82.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$231,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,950 shares of company stock worth $20,008,379.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.