Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 366,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,963,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

WEED has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

