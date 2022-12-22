Canton Hathaway LLC Has $195,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 5,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,639. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

