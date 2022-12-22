Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,690,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 3.5 %

STNE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.