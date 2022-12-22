Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

