Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 254 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $155.79. 10,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,296. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

