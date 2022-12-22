Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

