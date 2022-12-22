Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $155,852,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,395. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.