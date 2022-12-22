Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $135.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.11 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

