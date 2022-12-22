Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

