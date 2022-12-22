Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.63. 30,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.