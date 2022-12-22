Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.31. 4,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

