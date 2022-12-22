Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,406 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.