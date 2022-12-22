Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.56 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 91,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,430. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

