Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $41.39 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

