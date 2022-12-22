Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $6.94 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 14,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

