Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

