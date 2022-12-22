Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.17% of Enviva worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,489.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva Announces Dividend

Shares of EVA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,024. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

