Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.8 %

SLB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,837. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

