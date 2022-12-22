Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Boosted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,605. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

