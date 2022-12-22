Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.82.

Capri Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $57.15 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

