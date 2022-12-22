CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

