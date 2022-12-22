CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 149905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.