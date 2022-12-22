Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.55

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 24082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

