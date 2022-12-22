Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 6.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 74,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,667,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 1,219 ($14.81) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

