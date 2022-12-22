Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

