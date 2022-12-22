Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,833 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
